Akumaa Mama Zimbi urges young ladies to take advantage of marketing skills pageant

Mama Zimbi Blue.png Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a popular media personality

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new pageant aimed at grooming young ladies in marketing skills has been launched at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The pageant, instituted by Power to Generate Wealth Ghana, will also been headlined by Akumaa Mama Zimbi as the face of its brand.

The Director of PGW-Gh, Kenneth Amoako, said that marketing teams will be formed for each participant and even after eviction, such contestants will still be part of the marketing team.

He also mentioned that cash prizes and other coupons will be awarded to the winner of the pageant.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, award winning actress, women rights activist, and the brand ambassador for PGW-Gh, added that though it is a pageant, it is not only about showcasing beautiful faces, nice body figures and great facial expressions.

She said that the pageant will also focus mainly on teaching the girls how to build great marketing skills.

"The main motive of the pageantry is to train ladies with new and great marketing skills and to help them establish themselves very well," she said.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi further urged every lady to try and become part of the pageant so that they can partake in its benefits.

