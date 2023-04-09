Akumaa honoured with Supreme African Entertainment Icon at SDTA Awards

Akumaa sandwiched by organisers of the award scheme

Akumaa Mama Zimbi also known professionally as Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi has unlocked another achievement.

The Ghanaian television and radio broadcast journalist, women's rights activist, blogger, marriage counselor, and actress, known for her fascinating, yet sexually stimulating ways of expressing herself has been recognised at the second edition of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards.



Her trophy was recently presented to her by the Chairperson of SDTA Awards, Zino Lexili Ogazi, and the Vice Chairman, Eric Michael Ogazi as she was unable to make it to the event in December 2022.



“We are very excited to honor Mrs Akumaa Mama Zimbi as our first Supreme African Entertainment Icon. She is a charismatic and phenomenal woman, whose boldness inspires many.



"She is never afraid to express herself and often addresses societal issues, that others are afraid to discuss. She doesn’t wait for things to happen, she makes them happen. Her extensive background in the entertainment industry makes her the perfect choice for this Award Category, so congratulations to her,” said Zino lexili Ogazi.



“Time and time again, she has proved that the entertainment business is a unique blend of art and enterprise: elevating and inspiring us all. She has paid her dues in the industry and deserves her flowers indeed," said Eric Michael Ogazi.

About Akumaa



Akumaa Mama Zimbi, aka Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, is a Ghanaian celebrated media personality. She attended Krobo Girls' Senior High School, an institution that shaped the woman she is today. She also went to the Ghallywood Academy Of Film Acting and the Ghana Institute Of Journalism (GIJ).



She started her career in the 1980s. In January 1988, she was employed by Djaboc Enterprise Limited as a front desk manager. She emerged as an actress in the early 1990s when she portrayed the role of a house girl in Cantata Show on Ghana Television Station. Later, she transitioned into a journalist.



She became a broadcast journalist in May 2000 when The Multimedia Group (Ltd.) employed her. A friend named Rosemary encouraged her to visit Joy FM, the Tema branch, to express interest in media. At the time, she did not know much about journalism. Even so, her bubbly nature and acumen convinced the relevant officials to give her a job. She caught the attention of people on air within no time. She has been a radio personality for over two decades.



Besides being on television and radio, Akumaa runs Mama Zimbi Foundation. She founded the organisation in March 2007. The foundation is committed to motivating, empowering, and supporting widows and needy children. It also educates adolescents on their sexual and reproductive health and HIV. The non-governmental organisation runs various projects, including Widows Alliance Network (WANE) and Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH).

About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.