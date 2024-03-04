Akwaaba Festival 2024: A celebration of Ghanaian culture and talent

Source: CeejayMultimedia

The highly anticipated Akwaaba Festival is set to dazzle audiences with its third edition, scheduled to take place from March 6th to March 8th, 2024, at the prestigious National Theatre in Accra.

The festival promises a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian art, culture, and talent, featuring an array of exciting events and activities for attendees to enjoy.



Among the highlights is a three-day mini fair, offering an exhibition and sale of traditional Ghanaian art and craft, alongside a display of local textiles, accessories, and beverages. Food enthusiasts will also be treated to a diverse culinary experience at the food bazaar.



Music lovers can rejoice as the festival will host a series of free musical concerts on March 6th and 7th, courtesy of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA). Attendees can expect to be serenaded by captivating performances from talented local artists.



Exhibitors and vendors eager to participate in the Mini Fair are encouraged to secure their space by contacting organizers at 0205969905 or 0535481988.



The pinnacle of the festival will be the Akwaaba Night on Friday, March 8th, featuring an electrifying lineup of cultural dances, the Wear Ghana Fashion Show, the prestigious Black Star Awards, and a celebration of highlife music with Highlife Time performances.

The Akwaaba Festival continues to serve as a platform for showcasing the richness and diversity of Ghanaian culture, while also providing a stage for emerging talents to shine. Don't miss out on this unforgettable celebration of art, music, and tradition. Mark your calendars for the Akwaaba Festival 2024 - a cultural extravaganza not to be missed!



For more information and updates, visit the official Akwaaba Festival website.



With hashtags such as #AkwaabaFestival, #MissAkwaaba, #TheNextGospelStar, #akwaabaportrait, #NewFaceOfAkwaaba, #CeejayMultimedia, and #CeejayTv buzzing on social media, anticipation for the event is at an all-time high.



