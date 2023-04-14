0
Akwaaba UK serves Accra residents with riveting Easter entertainment events

Sarkodie Akwabaa Event Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie performed at one of the Akwaaba UK events

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: Tarlue Melvin,Contributor

After successfully organizing a series of entertainment events in December, Akwaaba UK, was back in action during the Easter holidays.

Akwaaba UK held quiet a number of truly entertainment shows from the 6th to the 9th of April, 2023 in Accra, drawing large numbers of ravers.

Singer Cina Soul headlined 'SoftLife', an Easter vibes event organized by Akwabaa UK.

SoftLife was held on Thursday, April 6, at FrontBack with live performance from Cina Soul & Asa from Nigeria.

An event organized by Akwaaba UK was 'The Compozers & Friends'. The event took place at the Polo Beach Club on Easter Sunday.

Musician Camidoh and award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, were in attendance at The Compozers & Friends as a surprise to the many music lovers who attended the event.

Also on April 9, there was yet another highly entertaining event dubbed 'City Rocks Easter Sunday' which was held at Kruna The Club in Osu.

Organizers of Akwaaba UK events, Michael Ayenu, popularly known as DJ Mensah, and Dennis Tawiah, were absolutely on top of their game as they ensured that the events give audiences the best of entertainment.

Source: Tarlue Melvin,Contributor
