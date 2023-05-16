Akwaboah Snr is dead

Legendary highlife singer, Kwadwo Akwaboah died on May 16, 2023

Veteran Highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah popularly known as ‘Akwaboah Senior’, has died.

The news was shared by his son, Akwaboah Jnr via social media on May 16, amidst tons of condolences from stakeholders in the showbiz industry.



Akwaboah took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his father with the caption, “RIP Daddy.”



Kwadwo Akwaboah is known for his popular song “Awerekyekyere” singer which he recently remade with his son, Akwaboah Jnr.



The remake of the song which was accompanied by a beautifully recorded studio performance caught the attention of many and got massive airplay.



Akwaboah Snr. was also a master keyboardist who played for tons of local and international bands.



Prior to his demise, he was reported to have been battling glaucoma which made him lose both eyesight, and even in such circumstances, he still played musical instruments in a couple of videos spotted on social media.

In an interview, to throw more light on his condition he narrated a strange circumstance that led to his loss of sight.



“I woke up one day after playing with a band and realized that my right eye had blood spot on it. So, I visited my doctor who gave me an eye drop to use. But after using it for some time, it didn’t work,” He stated in an interview with TV XYZ.





EB/BB