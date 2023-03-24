Akwaboah advised me to stop walking around with only boxers – Rap Fada

Akwaboah and Rap Fada

Kumasi-based rapper, Rap Fada has revealed that he stopped wearing boxers to stroll around after receiving advice from fellow musician Akwaboah.

Rap Fada explained that the decision to walk around with only his boxer shorts was purely to earn his easy recognition in public and to earn the attendant popularity.



“It was for some time, and God being so good, the kind of impact that I was looking for, by God’s grace I had it.



“I wanted to get the attention for a while so that I can move on…. I didn’t just stop it, it was through my brother Akwaboah, he advised me to drop that kind of brand for us to do something in the studio. That is why I have ‘Style Biaa Bi’ song with him,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, (March 23, 2023) he added that during the times that he was wearing the boxers, he didn’t even have any song to promote but he was just interested in the fame that he was getting.



“Even those times that I was wearing the boxers around, I didn’t even have a song to back it… I just wanted people to notice me, I was selling my brand, and I wanted my name to stay in the minds of people,” he added.

It may be recalled that Rap fada shocked many after a photo of him wearing just white pants surfaced online two years ago.



The rapper also appeared in the studios of Abusua FM with just white pants for an interview session.



Rap Fada revealed that the new brand he was creating for himself was the reason he had chosen to dress that way.



AM/SARA