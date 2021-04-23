Akwaboah better than Kuami Eugene, others – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Akwaboah Jnr

Legendary Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has revealed that when it comes to the current crop of artistes who are doing the Highlife music genre, Akwaboah Jnr. is the only one who does the indigenous authentic stuff.

“As for Highlife the one who is currently holding up the genre is Akwaboah Jr. Kuami Eugene is trying his best including the other guys but they’ve renamed theirs as Afrobeats,” he revealed.



The ‘Kwadonto’ hitmaker, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah who had an illustrious music career spanning over three decades, recently said the little airplay given to Highlife music on radio is gradually weakening the music genre.



He added “They are all doing well but most people see us the veterans to be old so much of the Highlife mixes don’t include our songs.



“Even though these new crop of artistes are enjoying their reign and I respect that but I also had my time in the past that’s why I’m referred to as a legend,” he said.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah explained that Highlife songs from the veterans need not be neglected though the current guys doing Highlife music are trying their best.



“If you play our old or new Highlife songs together with the new guys people will remember that we’re still alive and even when we’re dead our songs still live on forever,” he told host.



“We have some amazing songs that if you play alongside that of the current guys it will be very interesting than always neglecting us for only the new crop of Highlife artistes,” he ended on Kastle FM.