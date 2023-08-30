Akwaboah celebrates birthday with heartfelt message

Ghanainan Highlife Artist, Akwaboah Jnr

Ghanaian Highlife singer and songwriter Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr., celebrated his birthday on August 30 with a heartfelt message on social media.

The “My Darling” hitmaker, who usually keeps a low profile, took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to God for allowing him to come so far in his journey and wished himself a happy birthday.



“We’ve come this far by faith..And this can Only be GOD.. happiest +1 to me❤️❤️❤️,” he posted.



Akwaboah Jr. is known for many Afrobeats, Highlife, and AfroSoul songs, including “I Do Love You”, “Hye Me Bo”, “Hold Me Down”, “Mesan Agye Wo”, and “Love Unfair”.



These songs have bagged him a number of awards, including the 2010 Songwriter of the Year Award and the 2022 Highlife Artiste of the Year Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.





We’ve come this far by faith..And this can Only be GOD.. happiest +1 to me❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLloo6Uhql — Akwaboah (@AkwaboahMusic) August 30, 2023

