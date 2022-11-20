0
Menu
Entertainment

Akwaboah releases official music video for Black Stars theme song

Video Archive
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: Melvin Tarlue

Highlife and Afro-fusiion, sensation, Akwaboah Jnr. has released a music video for his Black Stars theme song titled Bring Back the Love.

The song was released in September in support of Ghana's participation at the FIFA 2022 World Cup and also for tournaments beyond the World Cup.

The nostalgic video is shot using the iconic Independence Square as a prominent backdrop with a throwback to 1957 Independence and Kwame Nkrumah.

Football fans on Osu Oxford Street can also be seen dancing to the song which has already been streamed close to a million times across digital platforms.

Akwaboah in a recent tweet to a fan intimated that he will be dropping banger after banger from now till December 2023.

This is surely good news for fans of good music who are eagerly anticipating the release of Akwaboah's Lighthouse album next year.

The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday 20th November 2022 and the Black Stars play their first game against Portugal on 24th November 2022.

Akwaboah - Bring Back the Love (Official Music Video) [Black Stars Theme Song] -

Source: Melvin Tarlue
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar