Akwaboah releases official music video for Black Stars theme song

Source: Melvin Tarlue

Highlife and Afro-fusiion, sensation, Akwaboah Jnr. has released a music video for his Black Stars theme song titled Bring Back the Love.

The song was released in September in support of Ghana's participation at the FIFA 2022 World Cup and also for tournaments beyond the World Cup.



The nostalgic video is shot using the iconic Independence Square as a prominent backdrop with a throwback to 1957 Independence and Kwame Nkrumah.



Football fans on Osu Oxford Street can also be seen dancing to the song which has already been streamed close to a million times across digital platforms.



Akwaboah in a recent tweet to a fan intimated that he will be dropping banger after banger from now till December 2023.

This is surely good news for fans of good music who are eagerly anticipating the release of Akwaboah's Lighthouse album next year.



The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday 20th November 2022 and the Black Stars play their first game against Portugal on 24th November 2022.



Akwaboah - Bring Back the Love (Official Music Video) [Black Stars Theme Song] -



