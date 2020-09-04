Entertainment

‘Akwaboah’s live performances always inspires me’ - Lippy

Ghanaian musician, Lippy

Up-and-coming Afrobeat artiste, Lippy has commended songwriter/musician, Akwaboah for his calm yet awe-inspiring performance at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, “Akwaboah’s ever calm voice and demeanor during his live performances and his connection with his piano always serves as a source of inspiration to me as a budding artiste.”



“I really believe that with time, I will be able to have such confidence and ability to put out such stunning performances. I am hopeful to earn a collaboration with him in the near future,” Lippy indicated in a chitchat with amalarbieafrica.com.



Commenting on other performances, he said, “I honestly feel Eno Barony deserved to have won the Best Rapper of the year category instead of Kwesi Arthur, even though hes a force on his own. Just look at her flow of rap and demeanor even during her performance on the night?”

“I suggest that the various awards schemes put female rappers into great considerations as they are indeed putting in a lot of efforts to be recognized. And these awards schemes should be recognizing and supporting their efforts with awards even though accordingly,” he added.



Lippy is an Afrobeat artiste with a debut EP titled, ‘Love and heartbreak’ and also has other songs like ‘She be nice girl’ with Castro, ‘Give am’ with SKOB and many more.



He earned nomination with his single with K-Hi Bangit, titled, ‘ExGirl’ in the UK-based New Discovery Uncovered art of the year at 2017 Ghana Music Awards-UK.

Source: Ama Larbie, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.