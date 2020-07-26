Music

Akwaboah set to drop new single ‘One Day’

Akwaboah is out with a new track

Just a few months after the release of fan favourite song “Posti Me”, talented singer-songwriter Akwaboah is about to unveil another single titled “One Day”.

The role of a talented vocalist is to make a statement through love issues raised in “Posti Me”. According to a source, when “Posti Me” was released, a couple of people failed to Post their partners, and now, “ONE DAY” is coming. Is it going to be a response to those who failed to publicly display their love for their partners?



The young singer-songwriter who is noted for his romantic jam tunes and playful penchant for the host of poetic songs that litter his discography may likely have music fans on the grooving chorus.



The new single "One Day”, is presumed to be a sequel to fan favourite song ‘Posti Me’ but will give fans a major treat. Fans will have to wait to discover if this new single takes them on a journey through the mythical realm that forces one to confront, both, tranquillity and turmoil.

“ONE DAY” is expected to be packaged as beautiful and spark people’s imaginations and likely to add to the growing list of hit songs released by Akwaboah in the past six months.



During this period he has already dropped Sanbra (to commemorate Year of Return), Praiz Medley ft. TY Crew, Mengye Mani ft. Sarkodie and recently Posti Me which is still trending on the charts.

Source: Akwaboah Music

