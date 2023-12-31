Akwasi Aboagye apologizes to Afua Asantewaa

Akwasi Aboagye presenter

Media Personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM has issued an apology to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who has just ended a sing-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.

Aboagye expressed regret over the tone and impact of his earlier comments.



He clarified that he intended to encourage and support Afua during her sing-a-thon, acknowledging that his words may have been misconstrued.



"It seems to me that a comment made on radio by me prior to the start of Afua Asantewaa's SING-A-THON to encourage her to stay focused has been misconstrued - probably due to the tone of my voice. I will therefore like to apologize to Afua Asantewaa and everyone for the comment made and any unfortunate displeasure it might have caused. Go Afua!" he said in a statement.



The singing marathon commenced in the early hours of December 24, 2023, as Afua embarked on a marathon endeavor to sing continuously for the said duration.



However, even before the first note resonated, Akwasi Aboagye, made headlines with his critical remarks.

Expressing what seemed like frustration, Aboagye urged Afua to cease speaking and focus solely on her attempt to break the record at the time of Afua’s campaign for the marathon.



He went so far as to comment on her vocal abilities, suggesting that she should avoid interviews and concentrate on improving her voice.



The controversial comments sparked a backlash at the time, with many questioning the appropriateness of such statements.



However, Afua persevered and sang continuously for over six days, finally surpassing the previous record of 105 hours held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.





AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.