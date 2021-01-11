Akwasi Agyeman deserves Tourism and Creative Arts Minister - Bnoskka

Akwasi Agyeman has been tipped for the position of Creative Arts Minster

Entertainment Pundit, Bnoskka has advised the Akufo-Addo-led government to appoint industry favourite, Akwasi Agyeman to the position of Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

According to him, the current Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) boss has proved himself worthy of the position as compared to the other names coming up for the job.



“Akwasi Agyeman should be the new Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts. He is a great man and has a creative mind. He has brought so many initiatives to the GTA which has increased Ghana’s visibility on the global map as a tourist destination," he said.



He motioned that Akwasi Agyeman does not only deserve the job but he qualifies for it and has no scandals to haunt him and impede his work.



“Akwasi Agyeman deserves the position of Tourism Minister. He is clean with no scandals and aside from that, he can also do the work very well," he reiterated.



Bnoskka made this known on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show hosted by Doctar Cann.

Asked if the former minister for the sector, Catherine Afeku can deputize Akwasi Agyeman, Bnoskka admitted that she had done great work as compared to the incumbent and was also well equipped for the job.



He, however, reasoned that Catherine should be made to head a different ministry rather than deputize Akwasi Agyeman as Minister of Tourism.



President Akufo-Addo was sworn in for a second term on Thursday, January 7, 2020.



With the NPP leading the country for the next 4 years, many people look forward to the appointment of new ministers and heads of some public institutions.



Names like Akwasi Agyeman, Catherine Afeku, Mark Okraku Mantey, Bice Osei Kuffour have come up for the position of the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts.