Akyere Rockson nominated Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Miss Rockson also received a nomination for the Project/Initiative of the Year

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson has been nominated for the Female Entrepreneur of the Year at this year’s Young Achievers Summit Awards.

The annual awards scheme identifies young Ghanaian entrepreneurs who have excelled in the respective endeavours thereby creating a positive social change and how they are inspiring others with their style of leadership.



Madam Rockson, founder of Lamrock Agency, organisers of Miss Health Ghana has over the years spearheaded the awareness on mental health with crowned Queens leading the campaign of addressing mental health issues in the country.



Madam Akyere who is also the owner of RockWoods Restaurant has over the years organized the Ghana Life Savers awards and Women in Health Summit, an advocacy platform which recognizes health workers, philanthropists, among others who are saving and changing lives.

“I am delighted to receive this nomination and it would serve as a big motivation for me to do more in the betterment of lives and I would like to thank the organizers for recognizing my efforts,’’ she said in an interview.



The Miss Health Ghana pageantry also received a nomination for the Project/Initiative of the Year at the upcoming Young Achievers Summit Awards.