Alan, Diana Asamoah, McBrown, other personalities spotted at Empress Gifty’s concert

Actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown

Some celebrities and political figures graced gospel musician, Empress Gifty's The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) that was held on April 2, 2024.

Among the personalities spotted at the event included the leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen; gospel artistes Diana Asamoah, Piesie Esther, and SP Kofi Sarpong.



Other celebrities who graced the occasion included artiste manager Kwasi Ernest, actor Kwaku Manu and media personality cum actress Nana Ama McBrown.



Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, who is a well-known politician was seated in front as he welcomed attendees.



At some point during the gospel artiste's performance, Prophet Eric Boahen walked to the stage and sprayed notes of cash on her.



Alan in his address at the event commended Gifty for organizing such an impactful programme and promised to support her in the next edition of the concert.



The Resurrection Effect Concert took place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

Watch the videos below





SB/BB