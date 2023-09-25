Alan Kyerematen is a hopeless coward! – Blakk Rasta

Update:Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the New Patriotic Party citing some irregularities that marred the party's super delegate conference. He has announced he will contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate. The politician made these remarks on September 25, 2023, in Accra. He announced 'Movement for Change' as his political party.

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has said that former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is a coward following reports of his possible withdrawal from the the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Alan Kyerematen is a failure if he goes ahead to withdraw from the NPP and that would be the end of his political career in the country.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta described Alan Kyerematen as a failure who could not survive in his own political party.



"Alan Kyerematen is a coward, no two ways about that, hopeless coward. I have ceased to like Alan from the time that he sat and watched Nana Akufo-Addo plunder and destroy this nation in the name of a minister of state, ”he said.



“He [Alan Kyerematen] watched him under his very nose, smelling thievery and corruption. Yet he did nothing out of cowardice. He watched the man pass the so-called E-levy even though from sources close to him, he didn't like the idea yet he couldn't stand out and say anything. He sat down and watched when E-levy was passed."



He further stated “They [NPP] betrayed the people of this nation. A coward like this, if in your own party, you couldn't win anything substantial, which right-thinking Ghanaian is going to vote for you when you go independent? This guy is a big joker. These are people who make promises and never ever fulfill them. There was intimidation, but you knew very well that your party was full of intimidation and bloodiness.

