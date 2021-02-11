Albinos do not disappear as people think - Man clears myths

Source: SVTV Africa

Kennedy Owusu is a trader at Kantamanto who deals in shoes. The 40-year-old is the only albino among 12 children.

According to 'Ghana white man' as he is affectionately called, his parents are not albinos and believes that it was God-given and doesn't feel insecure about how he looks.



Speaking on SVTV Africa on some misconceptions about albinos, he indicated that they are all false.



"Most of them are not true. How can you say we don't attend to nature's call on Fridays, what if I feel like it,” Kennedy questioned.



He also spoke on albinoes disappearing and why people don't usually see albinoes laid to rest.



"We do not disappear. When people ask me that, I tell them to hit me with a car so they see whether or not I will disappear. It's just a myth," he added.

"I have seen an albino laid to rest before. I think people say that because we are not common so most of them haven't seen an obituary or albino laid to rest,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Kennedy added that most of his kind are in the Ashanti Region; Akyem Agogo and are often invited to the king’s events or festivals.



Watch the full interview below:





