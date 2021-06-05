Alhassan Barikisu wins maiden edition of Miss Savannah Beauty Pageant

Winner of Miss Savannah 2021 and her runners up

Source: Miss Savannah GH

Miss Savannah Beauty Pageant an initiative of the Boresah Royal Foundation came to a close on 30th May 2021.

After weeks of mentoring, grooming, expedition and being engaged in several activities including swimming lessons at the Wuripe and sons Royal Lodge, Bole Dubai.



Alhassan Barikisu with the stage name Kisu a representative of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District was crowned Miss Savannah 2021.



Miss Kisu a final year student of the University of Education, Winneba who loves to read and listen to music, was crowned at the final event held at the Damongo lorry park on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



Speaking to the media, she noted that this is a lifetime achievement for her since she's proven to the world that something better can come out of our orphanages, being a child herself from the Sawla Children's home.



A student Nurse at Kpembi Nursing Training College, Miss Asana a representative from Kpembi in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region and Aishatu Yussif (Aisha) of North Gonja District (Daboya) also a final year student of the University of Education, Winneba were crowned 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.



The winner was given a motorbike, an amount of one thousand cedis (Gh¢1,000) educational scholarship and a two night stay at Zaina Lodge.

The first runner-up also went home with prizes including a deep freezer, an amount of one thousand cedis (Gh¢1,000) educational scholarship and other souvenirs.



Aisha the second runner-up, also went home with a rice cooker, Gh¢1,000 educational scholarship and other souvenirs.



The pageant show was put together by Queen Boresah Fantevie, Executive Director of the Boresah Royal Foundation and a Queen Mother of the Kingdom with the title NkilgiWurche Boresah Iddisah Jeduah 1 (Development Queen).



The focus of the pageant was to basically promote the tourism potential of the Savannah Region whilst empowering young women beyond beauty which was the slogan for the maiden edition.



Speaking to the media, the Executive Director elaborated the need to empower young people especially girls from the Northern Regions, Savannah to be precise to be able to pursue their careers and become responsible citizens of mother Ghana. This will help promote girl-child education in the Region.



She added that this is the beginning and this will be an annual event hence viewers should watch out for something bigger and better in the coming years. She congratulated the contestants who were drawn from all the District of the Savannah Region and her team for their support in pulling this through.

Again the tourism potential of the Region will be projected to the world at large whilst showcasing the rich culture of the Gonja people.



In this light, Mole National Park was at the event for an exhibition and items exhibited included the skull and other body parts of an elephant among others species in the game reserve.



The judges of the event include Nanahemaa Adjoa Akyaa Awindor of Greetings from Abroad fame who was the guest judge alongside Hon Veronica Alele Heming, DCE for Bole Bamboi and Mufti Habib of Asansan TV.



The grand finale saw performances from artistes including Lexicon, Daanga, G Glitz and Shasha all from the Savannah Region.