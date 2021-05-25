Ali of Date Rush fame drops more ‘bombshells’, shares intriguing life story

Being the one to take home the most coveted ‘prize’ on the Date Rush show, Ali shares his aftermath experience in an exclusive interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.

The 27-year-old gentleman details life after the Date Rush show and how his relationship with Shemima his date is faring.



Ali also opens up about how the death of his father changed his life and the life of his family whiles growing up.



He further discloses how he was stigmatized and disowned by some members of his family over his decision to participate in the reality TV show.

Watch the video below for interesting revelations



