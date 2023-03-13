All roads leads to this year's 'wheel of life' program hosted by ladysam

Source: Wheel of life

The month of March celebrates women all over the world. This year the theme is ‘Embracing Equity” which basically takes more of a look at the individual needs of a person to empower them to be able to perform their role better.

Every year I like to hold an empowering session in the month that celebrates women and this year promises to be no different. The ‘Wheel of Life Series’ on the 18th of March, 2023 will be hold a program titled ‘Embracing Equity in the Corporate and Social space.’



The speakers on the day will be the seasoned Business Leader, Tucci Ivowi and Etiquette Coach, Sika Goka, the other speakers are yet to be announced. The program will be held at the Gold Coast restaurant in Cantonment and promises to be an informative yet educative session.



The ‘Wheel of Life tool’ is a good self-assessment tool which looks at the different dimensions of life and helps to bring balance. It gives a visual snapshot of one’s life by using a scoring system to measure how satisfied or unsatisfied one is with each dimension or area of their life.



Once a score has been given to all the identified dimensions/areas, the area that needs focus can quickly be recognised and then subsequently worked on.

This tool can especially become valuable to use if one is either stressed or at a crossroads in life.



The Wheel of Life if used effectively can be a game changer in bringing balance to your life.



Join us at this program to mark International Women’s Month. Contact 0274115050 for more details. Spaces are limited.