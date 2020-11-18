All set for 2020 Miss Health Ghana

Finalists of Miss Health Ghana

After weeks of sizzling auditions, ten beautiful ladies have made it to the grand finale of this year's Miss Health Ghana.

The finals billed for Friday, November 27, 2020, at the GNAT Hall features contestants from ten regions in Ghana as they set to battle it out for the highly prestigious crown.



The ten contestants include Matilda Tetteh-Bigson (Greater Accra), Priscilla Serwaa Manu (Ashanti), Mary Ababila (Upper East), Emmanuella Wilson Atepor (Volta), Sarah Nkansah Boateng (Oti), Nana Ama Boison (Central), Issabella Akambey Awontemi-(Northen) Hilarie Fraikue Gracia (Western), Sandra Bobie Ansah (Ashanti) and Mikayla Essel (Central).



This year's pageantry under the theme "Creating Awareness on Mental Health" would see the ten contestants showcase their talent in different art forms and also engage in mental enlightening presentations.



Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organizers of the pageant, said this year's competition promises lots of excitement and congratulated the contestants who made it to the top ten.



“The road to the grand finale is now set and I want to congratulate all contestants and may the finest be crowned Miss Health Ghana 2020.

“As an advocacy platform for creating awareness on mental health contestants would be obliged to show the requisite knowledge in the health sector as they are either health students, health practitioners, or health enthusiasts.



"We expect this year's competition to be keen and I want to thank the sponsors who have supported this year's event amid the Coronavirus challenges," she said in an interview.



Notably, the Miss Health Ghana pageantry won the Best Beauty Pageant of the Year at this year's Ghana Oustanding Women's Awards.



This year's pageant is sponsored by Fly Zone Ghana, Adonko Next Level, Blag Ghana Limited, Bela Aqua Mineral Water, Okuma Hotels, Slim Right, Asuavo Security among other partners.