All set for 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA in Columbus Ohio

Artwork for 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA

The 2023 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA is set to take place on Saturday 26th August at the Lincoln Theatre, Columbus Ohio.

The scheme was introduced in 2020 to acknowledge Ghanaian musicians living abroad, with a special focus on those in the USA, while promoting Ghanaian music and culture on a global scale.



This year’s ceremony is set to kick off at 5 p.m. for the red carpet and it is anticipated to have captivating performances from both current and veteran musicians.



Ben Brako, Kwabena Kwabena, Tagoe Sisters, Kumi Guitar, Millicent Yankey, Herty Corgie, Cee Music, J B, and Too Wan 8 are expected to mount the stage on the awards night.



Last year, Highlife singer Kofi Kinaata walked away with the coveted Artist of the Year Award and the initiative recognizes artistic achievements in multiple categories.



Other big winners on the night included Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Jay Hover, Kuami Eugene, Herty Corgie and Royal Mama, all of whom took home two awards each.





