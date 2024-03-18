All set for Detor premiere

Detor provides insights into the history of the Ewe people

All is set for the premiere of Detor - The Rise of A Warrior Hunter, a thrilling adventure that transports audiences to a world they've never seen in this light before, Mark Cofie Jnr., writer and director of the movie, has said.

And with a compelling story, dynamic characters, and stunning visuals, it has all the elements of a classic epic adventure.



This is undoubtedly going to be a box office hit and a cultural phenomenon.



"We are excited to bring this story to the big screen.



"The dates; premiere of Thursday. Two shows on Friday and three shows on Saturday at Snap. Then from Sunday, we show it at Oyarifa.



"From Sunday March 24, 2024, at Ozone Cinema in Oyarifa."

The movie was shot entirely on location in Ghana (West Africa) with an emphasis on capturing the natural beauty of the landscapes and nature, recreating the unique architecture of the time.



The visual style is epic with dynamic action sequences and stunning mise en scène.



The movie is aimed at all audiences. International, local, young and old.



It is anticipated that it will provide much needed insights into the history of the Ewe people, the folklore of the kingdom of 17th century Ngotsie, their kings and culture.



Mark Cofie Jr. is an award winning filmmaker that started out as an engineering professional, and a Supply Chain Consultant with a passion for excellence, cinema and filmmaking.

Mark started his journey into filmmaking first as a film-buff and then the passion got him to executive produce his first film, '14:32' in 2015, in which he played a cameo role.



Cast



Brian Angels, Akofa Edjeani, Andrew Tandoh Adote, Daniel Kojo Delong, Solomon Fixon-Owoo, Gadede Aku Segbefia, Jennifer Tuo Biney, Edinam Atatsi, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar and many more.