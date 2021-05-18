All set for Ghana Garden and flower pop-up show

The event is the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement

Every year we all always desire to have that one event or activity that serves as a source of relaxation and a well-deserved break from the stresses of the year. For many in Ghana, the annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) responds to that need.

The event is the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Communication Powerhouse, Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa).



It mobilizes all members of the Movement, garden and flower enthusiasts, environmentalists and stakeholders from private and public sectors, local and international, to contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through the promotion of a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and more beautiful Ghana.



Since the maiden edition in 2013, GGFS has continued to see remarkable growth in both public interest and size. Over the years, there have also been persistent requests for mini versions of the Show on a monthly, quarterly or bi-annual basis as well as for regional shows.



The movement has been working diligently at this and now has Pop-Up shows in response to this demand and also as part of the evolution of the Movement. The maiden Ghana Garden and Flower Pop-Up Show (GGFS PUSH), takes place from Friday, 4th June to Sunday, 6th June 2021, at the City Hall, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Kinbu Gardens.

The show will run from 9 am to 9 pm daily. These mini-shows are specially curated to bring a new experience to horticulture and floriculture enthusiasts and lovers of good old family-friendly fun.



For the past 8 years, GGFS has continued to create awareness about the commercial, aesthetic, and psychological benefits of horticulture and floriculture, and celebrated Ghana’s unique flora and fauna. The Mega 2021 Ghana Garden and Flower Show, the 9th annual show will be launched during this Pop-Up show.



Richmond Sarfo, lead coordinator of the Movement / Show says, “A Green Lifestyle is healthy, beautiful, sustainable and brings individual and collective value. Do not miss this opportunity to obtain knowledge and or materials to start a garden or spruce up what you have.”