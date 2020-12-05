All set for Ghana's comic icon Ajeezay's 'Evolution EP' listening session

The event will be held on Saturday, December 5th at the Cockpit in OSU-Accra

Source: Nana Yarquah, Contributor

Ghanaian comic icon Nathaniel Mensah known in the entertainment industry in Ghana as Ajeezay is set to present his long-awaited listening session for his upcoming “Evolution EP” which will be released soon.

The said Album listening comes off at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 5th at the Cockpit in OSU-Accra, Ghana. With much support coming in already for the “Evolution EP” by the King of Word Play Comedy, Ajeezay promises to take the EP to a new high level as he continues to win more in his career as an entertainer.



The “Evolution EP” is a compilation of songs written and recorded by the comic icon to show his other side of entertainment which is strongly picking in the music scene in Ghana. His recent released “Jerusalem Soup” which had Ghana’s own Funny Face featured on went viral a few minutes after its official release giving him the strong grounds for the rest of hit singles to follow.

Ajeezay urges his Nonfa Family and all lovers of music and comedy to come through and support his vision to put entertainment from Ghana, Africa on the world map.



Meanwhile, Ajeezay was given an honorary award at the just ended Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) for his selfless work as an artiste and comedian in the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Source: Nana Yarquah, Contributor