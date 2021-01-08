All set for season 2 of Bookworm Reading Competition

Reverend Kofi Poku is the brain behind the initiative

The second edition of the Bookworm Reading competition is set to come off this Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The new edition comes off following a successful maiden edition at Haatso, a suburb of Accra.



During the first edition, 40 contestants from primary one to six competed for 14 weeks. It was aired on GNTV.



Reverend Kofi Poku who is the brain behind the initiative says the competition seeks to promote reading among pupils, adding that the initiative has come to stay.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, he said, "Bookworm has come to stay and very soon will spread its wings to the various regions in the country."



He said further stated that the reopening of schools will not affect the Bookworm reading reality show competition but rather serve as an opportunity for the contestants to be exposed and also get their schools to rally behind them as well.



Reverend Nelson Poku is the CEO of Bookworm Avenue Consult and a bankroller of Avenue Soccer Academy, the Aissa soccer show, administrator, and a businessman.