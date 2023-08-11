All that money and you can't buy a good wig - Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah

Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo

Ghanaian musician and socialite Efia Odo has weighed in on the Cecilia Dapaah brouhaha.

Earlier in July 2023, minister for sanitation Cecilia Abena Dapaah landed in hot waters after court documents revealed that two of her house helps were in court for allegedly stealing up to 1 million dollars in cash, £300,000 and an assorted collection of clothes and jewellery worth thousands of cedis.



The expose led to investigations into the source of her monies by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) leading to a search of her houses and the discovery of $590,000 and Gh¢2.7 million at her Abelemkpe residence.



Taking to her Twitter (now X) handle, she chastised the sanitation minister for not investing in her looks despite all the monies she incurred, adding that her wigs were not of good quality.



“All that money and still couldn’t buy a good wig. Wig stiffer than wood,” Efia Odoposted.

Her post, however, didn’t go down well with many followers, with many saying she was shallow-minded.





All that money and still couldn’t buy a good wig. Wig stiffer than wood https://t.co/AfcnxtjRHY — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) August 10, 2023

ID/WA