All the awards Shatta Wale took home from the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

The Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 ended with Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale winning big.

The event, which was held at the Royal Regency in London on October 7, sought to celebrate high-achieving musical talents from Ghana in grand style.



Shatta Wale was nominated for and won all 5 awards including Artiste of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



He also won the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year for his song; “On God”.



And his fanbase; Shatta Movement, won the award for the Most Dominant fanbase of the Year.



Celebrating his wins on his Twitter handle, Shatta Wale thanked the organizers of the show and his fans for their support throughout the years.



Check out the full list here;



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year



● Ras Kuuku



● Epixode



● Rocky Dawuni



● Stonebwoy



● Shatta Wale -Winner



● Samini

Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year



● 3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako) – Ras Kuuku



● Atia – Epixode



● Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif



● Never Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro



● On God – Shatta Wale - winner



● Abundance – Samini



● Eyes On You ft. Stonebwoy – Maccasio



Most Popular Song of the Year



● Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif



● Friday Night – Lasmid



● Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther



● Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto

● Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena



● Soja – Black Sherif



● Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba



● On God – Shatta Wale - winner



Artiste of the Year



● Black Sherif



● Piesie Esther



● Stonebwoy



● Sarkodie



● King Promise



● Shatta Wale - winner



Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year



● 69 Fans

● Gadam Nation



● Team DH



● Daddy Lumba Fans



● Shatta Movement - winner



● BHIM Nation



● Meditants



● Team Move



● Sarknation



● Shay Gang





#ONGOD GOD DEM ????????



SHATTA MOVEMENT CELEBRATE AND BE HAPPY ????????#KONEKT FIRST SINGLE DROPPING SOON !!!! pic.twitter.com/mrKvtDVh5K — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 8, 2023

•Artiste of the year



•Reggae dancehall artiste of the year •Reggae dancehall song of the year



•Most popular song of the year - On God



•Most Dominant fanbase of the year - Shatta Movement



I am very sorry my haters ,you couldn’t see I was coming this way… — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 8, 2023

There is a difference between “I beg you awards” and “I deserve it awards”



????????????????????????????????????????



Am sowiiiiii???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/rEXxrCb6T0 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 8, 2023

ID/AWWatch the latest episode of E-Forum here