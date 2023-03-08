16
Menu
Entertainment

All the dresses Samira Bawumia has worn to Independence Days as Second Lady

Samira Bawumia Dresses Samira Bawumia at Ghana's Independence Day celebrations

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Every year, Ghana celebrates its independence on March 6th, and Samira Bawumia's fashion choices have become a tradition on this day.

Samira Bawumia's fashion sense has been described as elegant, sophisticated, and modern while still staying true to traditional Ghanaian fashion.

She often wears outfits made by Ghanaian designers, which showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the country.

Her fashion choices are also very versatile, ranging from colourful and bold Kente dresses to monochrome modern looks, and is known for experimenting with different styles and fabrics.

Another aspect of her fashion sense is her love for accessories, particularly headscarves and statement earrings, as she often pairs her outfits with a matching headscarf or a bold pair of earrings, which add a touch of glamour and sophistication to her looks.

Let's take a look at some of the memorable dresses that Samira Bawumia has worn to every Independence Day celebration in Ghana.

60th Independence Day Celebration (2017)



61st Independence Day Celebration (2018)



62nd Independence Day Celebration (2019)



63rd Independence Day Celebration (2020)



65th Independence Day Celebration (2022)

66th Independence Day Celebration (2023)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment