All the goodwill messages from your favourite celebrities on New Year

Nadia Buari New Year Nadia Buari shared this photo on her Instagram page

Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Its officially the first day of 2021, the beginning of a new dawn in the lives of every living creature on earth.

While 2020 might have been a very difficult year because of the outbreak of the deadly global pandemic, Coronavirus, everyone just like the celebrities are hopeful of a better and a peaceful 2021.

Award-winning actress Lydia Forson wrote "2020 has been the year I didn’t know I needed and will forever be grateful for. Although it’s been one filled with fear, uncertainty and loss, I’ve also grown immensely through it and been BLESSED beyond measure."

She is optimistic "the future is uncertain and a little scary but I’m also confident in Gods plan for each of our lives."

Read the full posts below:

