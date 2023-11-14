'All those lying by me lost their lives' - Agya Koo recounts near-death experience

Actor and comedian, Agya Koo

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo has said that he would do every possible to help Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Heal Komfo Anokye project.

According to him, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) once saved his life when he was a child hence he will not sit aloof for it to go bad to put lives at risk.



He promised that he would embark on intensive publicity most of the time to make sure the target of the project was met for the necessary renovations to be undertaken.



Speaking at the Heal Komfo Anokye project led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Agya Koo narrated how he survived at KATH while other people he was surrounded with died.



“If we are unconcerned about the problems at Gee [Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital], it will worry a lot. Because if not Gee, I would not have been alive by now. I remember when I was young and selling oil at Kumasi Kofrom.



"I was brought here for medical treatment. All those lying by me lost their lives. It was very devastating but God saved my life. If certain technologies were available by then, those people would not have died,” he said at the event.

He continued: “As the world has advanced today, it is good the authorities have brought this initiative [Heal Komfo Anokye project]. With your prayers and support, every day and night I will do more publicity about this project for it to be successful. Aside from that, every month I will contribute financially towards the project.”



His remark comes after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II launched the “Heal Komfo Anokye Project” which seeks to raise US$10 million in a public fundraising drive for the renovation of the 70-year-old in-patient wards at the Hospital.



The facility according to reports, has not been refurbished for many years, with portions of the building developing defects, including the ceilings, tiling, and general ward environment.



The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is the major referral health facility in the Ashanti region, serving the health needs of patients in 12 out of the country’s 16 regions.



