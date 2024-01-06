All you need to know about Berla Mundi’s husband, David Tabi

David Tabi (left) is the husband of Berla Mundi (right)

It was quite astonishing to Ghanaians when it came to light that prominent media personality and an employee of Media General, Berla Mundi, has tied the knot with David Tabi in a private wedding ceremony.

The wedding which was not publicized as it usually happens with celebrities caused shock waves in the country as people were yearning to know more about David Tabi, who happens to be the lucky man to have married Berla Mundi.



According to GhPage.com, David Tabi happens to be in his late 30s who was born in Ghana but was flown abroad to further his education for almost 15 years and later came back to manage his father’s business.



Per information on his LinkedIn account, he had his college education at Lincoln School in London, an institution that is well-known globally for its academic exploits.



Upon completion, he furthered his education to the tertiary level where he attended Atlantic Wilfred Laurier University in Canada, where he bagged his first degree.



He has served as the operations manager for Barbex Group for twelve years which helped him bolster his managerial skills and make remarkable strides.



According to GhPage.com, David Tabi’s net worth is estimated at a whopping $ 2 million, of which he owns some luxurious cars with his preferred one being a Rolls Royce.

He also boasts of an impressive Real Estate business, featuring seven state-of-the-art mansions strategically across the country.



David Tabi tied the knot with Berla Mundi on Friday, January 5, 2023, in a private wedding ceremony which took most Ghanaians by surprise.



