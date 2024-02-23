All you need to know about Diana Hamilton's visit to Asantehene at Manhyia Palace

Diana Hamilton visits Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton paid a visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia Palace ahead of her Awake Experience musical concert that will be held in Kumasi.

During the visit, Otumfuo praised Diana Hamilton and extolled her for her exploits in the music industry. He said these exploits have made her a recognized figure in the country.



The Asantehene also took the opportunity to invite Diana Hamilton to perform at his 25th-anniversary celebration, musical concert and birthday party.



"Music is an essential element in society through which people are motivated and entertained. I will continue to pray for you [Diana Hamilton] to excel in your endeavour as you are a gifted musician. Your musical prowess has made you more prominent; continue in that regard," the Asantehene said in a video shared by JoyNews and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Diana Hamilton thanked Otumfuo for welcoming her to his prestigious palace and asked for his blessings and prayers ahead of her Awake Experience programme, which is scheduled for February 26, 2024.

In an interview with JoyNews after the visit, Diana Hamilton disclosed that in collaboration with brands she represents, a cash donation of GH¢20,000 was made to support the Save Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project that Otumfuo is spearheading to renovate the health facility.



"The Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton is ten years old. Last Sunday, we celebrated the 10th anniversary in Accra, and now, the Kumasi version will be held on February 26, 2024.



"So, we came to Otumfuo's palace to seek permission for the programme. As an ambassador for his fundraising, we have contributed GH¢20,000 to support the Save Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project," she stated.



