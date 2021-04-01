All you need to know about Gyakie, the new sensation taking over the global music scene

She is the daughter of 80’s Ghanaian highlife music legend Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong, and as such has decided to continue in her father’s legacy after releasing a debut EP titled ‘Seed’ in August 2020.

Jackeline Acheampong, who is currently studying for a degree in International Business at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, where she was raised, broke into the music market with her song ‘Forever’ which entered the Billboard Top Thriller Global chart at number 11 in its first week.



The 20-year-old young singer who is our guest for this edition of Talkertainment, exclusively disclosed how her parents have reacted to her success story and how her early fame has affected her life.



Gyakie after signing a licensing deal with American global music company, Sony Music Entertainment on March 24, 2021, exclusively disclosed to Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment how she plans to utilize that particular platform to benefit the Ghanaian music industry.



She also revealed other issues relating to her relationship status, criteria for selecting her ‘dream man’ and some other intriguing surprises.

Gyakie also gave an in-depth narration about her experience in Nigeria while shooting a video for her ‘chart-topping’ song ‘Forever’ which features Nigeria’s breakthrough artiste Omah Lay.



Watch the video below for more interesting revelations:



