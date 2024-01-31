Allow Dede Ayew to be! He’s not done with the Black Stars yet - Sonnie Badu slams critics

Soonie Badu (left) slams critics of Dede Ayew (right)

Ghanaian musician, Sonnie Badu has lambasted persons who are calling on the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew to retire following the appaling performance of the team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He argued that it was obvious the Black Stars did not excel at the AFCON due to the poor tactical prowess of head coach Chris Hughton who was dismissed right after the team’s exit from the competition.



Sonnie Badu urged Ghanaians to be grateful to the Ayew family for their unflinching service to the Black Stars instead of castigating them when they make mistakes which happens at certain times in football.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Sonnie Badu applauded Dede Ayew for officially apologising to Ghanaians and entreated the general public to halt calls for his retirement from the national team.



“I have been monitoring the internet, and everybody says Dede is done with the national team. Let me tell you, Dede Ayew is not done, he goes beyond playing on the pitch. He's a captain. And some of you, if you don't understand who a captain is, you lead the players on the pitch and off the pitch. If you understand football quite well, you would see that the coach was to be blamed and not any of the players.



"The coach got everything wrong. I don't know what confused him. I still think the Ghana Black Stars need Ayew. Jordan did excellent and we should respect the Ayew family and celebrate them. I loved how Abedi Pele went to pick up his sons from the airport, so beautiful,” he said.

Sonnie Badu also raised concerns about the next line of action for the team after Dede Ayew and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) apologized to Ghanaians.



“So Dede has apologized, and I've seen GFA also apologize, that's great. Now let's move on. Which coach is coming next and who is influencing it? Would you guys [GFA] leave him alone? That's the next question.”



His comment comes after Dede Ayew rendered an apology to the General public following the abysmal performance of the team in the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast and promised to do better in the subsequent editions.



The GFA earlier also released a statement to apologize to Ghanaians urging everyone to be optimistic about the team following recent failures.



The apology was met with vehement criticisms by some sections of the public who called on Dede Ayew to retire from the national team to pave the way for the young players to play.

