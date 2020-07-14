Entertainment

Allow govt to decide on the fate of SHS students – Joyce Blessing

The decision by the government to reopen schools especially Senior High Schools has been condemned by many following a number of Coronavirus infections being recorded amongst some of the students.

Consequently, teacher unions and some civil society organizations have called on the government to as a matter of urgency close down schools to safeguard the lives of the students and educational workers from contracting the disease.



Joyce Blessing, a renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste was asked by Amansan Krakye in an interview on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com on her opinion about the issue of the campaign to close down SHS due to the coronavirus infections.



She remarked “As for this one is a general thing but I think the decision to open and close down schools is in the hands of the government.

“However, with the Coronavirus, we have been taught the safety protocols and how to ensure that we don’t mingle with a crowd of people who we are not sure of their status”.





