Allow your ministers to update Ghanaians on coronavirus – Bullgod to Akufo-Addo

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, formerly popularly known as Bulldog but now Bullgod, says the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, should do development works rather than updating the country every two weeks about Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee, Bullgod opined that the president should allow his ministers to update the public on the pandemic.



“…He has become like journalist under his administration. He is always talking about coronavirus every two weeks on the television. Which president does that in his or her country, and that shows how less busy he is on the development of the nation?”

“Akufo-Addo could have done only the first update and leave the other coronavirus updates to the cabinet ministers to do the rest. He is only collapsing jobs and banks and has made me lose my investments with Menzgold. He should start packing from office,” he said.

