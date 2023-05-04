'Almost all Africans see us as a threat' - Angry Nigerians call out Ghanaians for destructing a wig sales

Destruction at priceless hairs sales

A recent event that disrupted the annual sales of Nigerian entrepreneur Priceless Dr Chi, who specializes in wigs and human hair extensions, has generated a stir on social media.

Videos captured the chaotic situation as several ladies taped posters with insults at Dr. Chi all in an attempt to cease her sales.



The Nigerian entrepreneur was reportedly selling wigs at cheap discounts, which had an adverse effect on the protesters' businesses.



Dr. Chi in an Instagram urged everyone to leave the area and to cease fighting following the destruction.



She added that she had no bad intentions with the organization of the fair but instead wanted Ghanaians to also benefit from it as a way of celebrating her 40th birthday.

“Just seeing some of these… don’t worry please… kindly leave the venue and stop every form of fight you guys are putting up against anybody. I and my team have left. Please go home. I will not crash the hair prices in Ghana for them, and that is well understood... Thank you Ghana market women, una don win. One love one Africa," she said.



Sevral social media users expressed outrage over the Ghanaian traders' stunt, claiming that they had the opportunity to take part in the sales and repackage the wigs for later sale at a higher price.



Others expressed that it was not news because many African nations view Nigeria as a danger, which is why they interfered with the fair.



Tkingzystar: "Almost Every Africans always see Nigerians as a threat."



Iamshadk101: "Make she calm down. Madam you still make profit. Just do it reasonably so others can make their gain as well"



Ifenyiwa_joy_chiamonwu: "This is just the beginning of what's to come. The US and UK will soon follow suit. This is exactly the outcome of voting for bad leaders because "he or she is from my tribe". Their bad name eventually rubs off on we citizens wherever we are. Both home and in diaspora. We must learn the hard way. I don't blame any country that choose to close their doors on our faces."



Ladyque1_: "They are giving her more publicity"

Sexycoded906: "God bless them. Y’all just gave her a free publicity, now she’s gonna sell more wigs than what she’s supposed to sell in the fair sef. Sometimes there’s a blessing in a bad circumstances/situation"



Okpe_sweetgirl: "Some Ghanaians hate Nigerians with passion.I remember entering one saloon to make my hair,immediately the lady heard my accent...she chased me out that she do not make hair for Nigerians,what about when i was hunting for apartment? Jesus i suffer for that country until i decided to quit looking for house It made me shorten my stay there"



Ogaga_isb: "You self too do, still go meet person for ‘em Country still wan Comot food for their mouth "



Capitalfragrance: "Make I see any Ghanaian person selling something in Nigeria If I no wipe you araimo cod make I know wetin happen"

Don_sylva_e: "Please can someone remind them that Ghana ???????? flag is traffic light in Nigeria ???????? make them stay small humble oo"



