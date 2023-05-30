0
Alomo Gyata was easy to compose- Aligata App

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Alligata App, the man behind the popular song ‘Alomo Gyata’ has disclosed that coming up with the song was quite easy for him because it was based on a real life situation.

According to him, he was dealing with heart break as at the time he composed the song hence didn’t have to think too much to put it together.

Speaking to Akua Sika on Happy 98.9FM’s Happy Evening Drive he said, “I didn’t have to think too much to compose it because it’s based on a real life experience.

"But as a musician I exaggerated certain parts so it makes musical sense. I love the song although it’s a sad song so I decided to add something to it to make it a more danceable tune and I didn’t even expect it to get this far.”

Talking about why he thinks people enjoy the song so much he mentioned that he believes a lot of people are also dealing with heart breaks that’s why they relate so well to the song.

Alomo Gyata is a refix of the amazing Highlife hit song “Akwankwaa Hiani” by Adu Kwasi. The song has gained immense popularity in recent months, especially among Ghanaians both home and abroad.

