Already Video: Beyonce never came to Ghana - Bulldog clarifies

Video: Beyonce never came to Ghana - Bulldog clarifies

Bulldog and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Artiste Manager, Bulldog has clarified that Beyonce never came to Ghana for the “Already” video as being reported.

There were reports that suggested that Beyonce was in Ghana to shoot the feature she had with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale off her “Lion King” album.



But speaking on Simply Showbiz on Accra-based TV3, Bulldog clarified that Shatta Wale rather went to the United States of America to join Beyonce to shoot the video.



According to him, some of the scenes were shot in Ghana and put together but Shatta Wale flew out of the country to join Beyonce for the shoot of the scenes they shot together.

He said while they were there, their relationship moved beyond acquaintances but rather was deeper than you’ll expect.



“Beyonce never came to Ghana to shoot. She shot her part in the states, we joined her there to shoot as well but most of the scenes, you know the cut aways was shot here but she never came into town. So, we went out there to shoot our scene with her.



“I mean it was beyond that. That’s just an acquaintance when you say that but they actually had a convo, they spoke” when asked if there is more work to come in the future, he said “I won’t say that, It was more than what you’re saying, it wasn’t just an introduction, I mean if you look at what really transpired. I keep saying that we are here playing on our phones and writing on Facebook but these people are listening and watching you know and when we say A they will let you know that no it’s B so it was beyond. I will say that Beyonce treated us with a lot of respect and it wasn’t just like your regular feature like we are featuring you and we are taking advantage of you and everything but beyond that the convo, the interaction, it was amazing and we will give respect to the whole team,” he said further on TV 3on a programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

