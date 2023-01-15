Always set yearly goals in December – Empowerment specialist asserts

Co-founder of Leadafrique International and Empowerment Specialist, Michael Ohene-Effah

Co-founder, Leadafrique International and Empowerment Specialist, Michael Ohene-Effah, has disclosed the appropriate time for one to set their goals.

In an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, he said,



“I would typically push it back because I think it should be done when companies slow down their activities or break for the holidays. This is a perfect time to set goals for another year. Between the 27th to 31st of December, every year is a good time to plan for the new year.”



He emphasized that after spending time to plan, it is also important to spend time to pray and be spiritually and mentally ready for the new year.

“So that by the time you’re wearing your white to the 31st night, you have a clear idea of what the next day and what the next 30 days will look like for you,” he said.



However, he stated that if for some reason “you can’t do it between the 27th to 31st December, you can spend the first week of January doing it.



I don’t advise it to go before the first and second week of January because without the plan, people try to fill that vacuum with activities and unplanned stuff and before you realize you’re chasing some things that you won’t like to do or achieve. So, don’t enter any new year without a clear plan,” he cautioned.