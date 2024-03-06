Ama Governor trends after Dela Sky's Supreme Court suit over LGBT+ Bill

Ama Governor

A private citizen, Richard Dela Sky, filed a suit at the Supreme Court seeking to restrain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from assenting to the anti-LGBT+ bill folowing passage by Parliament late last month.

The development has ignited discussions on social media, with Ama Governor, a lawyer awaiting her call to the bar, being drawn into the online discussions.



Ama Governor, who publicly identified as bisexual has faced delays in being called to the bar despite passing the required exams.



Social media users have speculated that her admission may be connected to her sexual orientation, with some suggesting that the delay in her legal career may be linked to her admission of being a lesbian.



She remained in the trends throughout yesterday and has maintained a top spot at the time of filing this report on the morning of March 6, 2024.



Another incident that gave her more traction was a tweet by Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in his reaction to Sky's writ before the apex court.



The tweet stated, “Dear @RichardDelaSky, I have seen and read your writ. A lot of fluff, but the substance is your prayer to the Supreme Court to stop @NAkufoAddo from assenting to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill of 2024. It would be interesting as we follow submissions in court. Ama Governor says I should say hi.”

This prompted further discussions on social media, with users expressing diverse opinions on the matter.



One Twitter user raised allegations against Richard Dela Sky, claiming that he had reported Ama Governor to the General Legal Council and played a role in stripping her of her law degree due to her sexual orientation.



“@RichardDelaSky reported Ama Governor to the General Legal Council and stripped her of her Law degree because she’s a ‘lesbian’. Today, this same dude has made a U-turn on his LGBTQ standpoint! You’re a big sellout and stomach-directed guy!”



Another suggested that Ama Governor, based on her eloquence in English, could potentially be a better lawyer than others, but lamented that she might have been denied entry to the bar due to her sexual orientation.



“I truly think Ama Governor would make a better lawyer than Sandra Ankobia. Just listen to how well she speaks English. But, sadly, she was refused entry to the bar because she said she was a lesbian. Freedom and Justice doesn’t work in Ghana again? Lmao.”



“Same Dela Sky who reported Ama Governor. Smh” another added.

