Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata receive UN appointment

Ghanaian filmaker, Ama K. Abebrese and musician, Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaians Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata have been named as part of the multinational influential personalities chosen for the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UN-IOM) brand new Goodwill Ambassador Pilot Programme and Celebrity Engagement Programme.

According to the UN-IOM, the Goodwill Ambassador Pilot Programme and Celebrity Engagement Programme is "aimed at harnessing the influence and reach of prominent figures from various fields to promote and advocate for our mission".



"This initiative will enhance our visibility, amplify our messages, and foster collaboration at national, regional, and global levels," it also explained, adding: "We look forward to collaborating with committed and engaged individuals who share our dedication to improving the lives of migrants worldwide."



A movie and TV star, Ms Abebrese remarked: "As a diasporan having lived between Ghana and the UK, I understand why many people choose to migrate. I encourage everyone to do this safely and through the right channels."



Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper King Arthur, alias Kinaata, remarked: "There is a lot to be done to allow young Ghanaians to make informed migration decisions. I use my music to educate people about safe migration pathways, dangers linked to irregular migration and opportunities at home."









Below are the names of the UN-IOM Goodwill Ambassadors:



- Gold Medal Olympic Runner Mo Farah, Global Ambassador



- Musician Dimash Qudaibergen, Regional Ambassador



- Actress and TV Presenter Ama K. Abebrese, National Ambassador

- Basketball Player Dzanan Musa, National Ambassador



- Musician Kofi Kinaata, National Ambassador



- Football Club Club Atletico Penarol, National Ambassador



- Football Player Mouctar Diakhaby, National Ambassador



- National Geographic Explorer Nicolas Marin Benitez, National Ambassador

- Entrepreneur Mirela Sula, National Ambassador



- Documentary Photographer Paul Choy, National Ambassador



Amy Pope, the IOM Director General said, "I am thrilled to welcome these remarkable people as IOM’s new Regional and National Goodwill Ambassadors.



"They’re trailblazers and sources of inspiration around the world. Now, they’ll make a difference in another way, joining our efforts to champion well-managed migration and improve the lives of people on the mo