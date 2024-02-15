Ama K. Abebrese announced as goodwill ambassador for United Nations IOM

Ama K. Abebrese

Ama K. Abebrese, the award-winning British-Ghanaian actress, television presenter, and film producer, has been announced as a National Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As a newly appointed Goodwill Ambassador, she will lend her name and dedicate her support to highlighting the opportunities presented by migration and how it helps spread talent around the globe.



The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced her today among the appointments of nine Goodwill Ambassadors – entertainers, artists, sports figures, and other notable people – joining IOM's inaugural global Ambassador, Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, announced last November. She is one of nine Ambassadors – eight individuals and one football.

"I am thrilled to welcome these remarkable people as IOM's new Regional and National Goodwill Ambassadors," said IOM Director-General Amy Pope. "They're trailblazers and sources of inspiration around the world. Now, they'll make a difference in another way, joining our efforts to champion well-managed migration and improve the lives of people on the move."



Established in 1951, IOM is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. IOM joined the United Nations system as a related organization in 2016.