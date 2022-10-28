0
Amaarae attends 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere in a slashed knit dress

Amaarae 2dc Ghanaan singer, Amaarae

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Amaarae is not your regular when it comes to serving looks; she slays to perfection with her uniquely put-together outfits which sometimes put on display the sensitive parts of her body.

The Ghanaian female vocalist together with Hollywood stars graced the purple carpet at Wednesday's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022.

The 'Sad Girlz Love Money' singer was styled by Briana Shaneè for the night.

Wearing Christopher Esber’s signature black slashed knit dress, one could not take their eyes off her melanin skin.

Amaarae complimented her look with black heels from Giuseppe Zanotti whilst rocking her braids.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Amaarae shares a song on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP titled “A Body, a Coffin".

A host of Hollywood stars paid tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman who was the lead role in Black Panther back in 2018.

Actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard who starred in the movie had Chadwick's face boldly painted on her back in memory of the deceased.

Also, Black Panther Director, Ryan Coogler wore a necklace that had the late actor's face on its pendant.

Present at the premiere was - Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Michaela Coel, and others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
