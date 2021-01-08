Amaarae named Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising artist

Ghanaian singer, Amaarae

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer, Amaarae is Apple Music’s newest Africa Rising artist.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing, and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars.



Amaarae will receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including the new Apple Music 1 radio station. Previous Africa Rising artists include Omah Lay, Manu WorldStar, and Tems.



“It’s amazing to be selected by Apple Music as their Africa Rising artist. The love and support the album has received from the Apple Music family has been incredible, to say the least. I am truly honored and can’t wait to share this milestone with my Angel Army, who I know, will be just as elated as I am. I look forward to a successful campaign,!” stated Amaarae born Ama Serwah Genfi.



Raised between Ghana, Georgia, and New Jersey, Amaarae’s cross-cultural experience is the driving force behind her deeply experimental ethos and emotive writing style, with her West African heritage at the core of the music she makes.

After releasing her scene-changing, self-released EP, Passionfruit Summers (2017), Amaarae capitalized on her burgeoning success with the rip-roaring “Spend Some Time” which featured Wande Coal, and the sleeper hit “Like It,” which established her as a social media trendsetter.



She recently released a 14-track debut album, THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW draws on a myriad of genres from Afro-fusion to pop-punk to progressive house to neo-R&B, and garnered global recognition from publications like Pitchfork, The Guardian, The New Yorker, and CLASH Magazine because of its unique vision.



The latest music from Amaarae, along with the next generation of African superstars is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising playlist https://apple.co/3bhTtwT