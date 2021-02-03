Amaarae to curate Black History Month playlist for Spotify

Ghanaian artist, Amaarae will curate a special playlist for Spotify

Dubbed ‘Black to the Future‘ playlist, it is part of ‘Black History Month’ activities by the streaming service to honour Black voices, creators and culture.



The playlist by the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards ‘Best Alternative’ nominee will “help capture Afrofuturism in all its wild, otherworldly musical dimensions,” according to a statement by the company.



In January 2021, Amaarae was named Apple Music’s newest Africa Rising artist.



The initiative is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars.

Amaarae will receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including the new Apple Music 1 radio station. Previous Africa Rising artists include Omah Lay, Manu WorldStar and Tems.



After releasing her scene-changing, self-released EP, Passionfruit Summers (2017), Amaarae capitalised on her burgeoning success with the rip-roaring “Spend Some Time” which featured Wande Coal and the sleeper hit “Like It,” that established her as a social media trendsetter.



Her recently released 14-track debut album, THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW draws on a myriad of genres from Afro-fusion to pop-punk to progressive house to neo-R&B, and garnered global recognition from publications like Pitchfork, The Guardian, The New Yorker and CLASH Magazine because of its unique vision.