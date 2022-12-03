Amakye Dede engages audience with electrifying performance at African Legends night

Amakye Dede on stage

Veteran Ghanaian artiste, Amakye Dede, turned the tables when he performed at the African Legends Night event on December 2, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The artiste appeared on stage clad in a woven hat, a buttoned-up t-shirt and a pair of cream pants.



While performing many of his popular songs, he engaged his audience who were unable to stop capturing the iconic moment with the artiste.



Later on, Amakye Dede danced energetically with a lady wearing a blue-black pencil dress at the centre of the stage.



She however didn't stand a chance of beating the 'Odo Da Baabi' artiste on the dance floor.



Amakye Dede, on the night of the event, was honoured during 'The Hall of Fame' which recognises music legends who have consistently excelled in their endeavour of work over a long period.

African Legends Night before the event had unveiled its first-ever Music Legends Hall of Fame list to celebrate African music legends as part of celebrations to mark 10 years of African Legends Night.



They listed all legendary musicians who have performed at African Legends Night.



Over the ten years, African Legends Night witnessed 20 headliners from some African countries such as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, DR. Congo, Namibia, and South Africa among others.







ADA/WA