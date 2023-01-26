Amakye Dede reveals what transpired between him and Sarkodie at an event

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede one of Ghana’s premier Highlife musicians popularly referred to as ‘Iron Boy’ has shared a conversation he had with Sarkodie.

According to the veteran singer, Sarkodie met him at an event and got closer to finding out what the current crop of musicians can do to sustain the Ghanaian music industry.



He said “Sarkodie is the only young musician who got close to me at an event to ask questions about the way forward for the Ghana music industry.



“I also had the time to explain things for him to understand, in fact, I was really eager to let him get deeper insight,” he added on Kessben TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“Because if we the veterans in the music scene who are still alive don’t nurture the next generation of musicians it will be difficult for them” he explained.



Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has been accused by Samini of being disrespectful and fake due to his failure to feature in Samini’s song.