1
Menu
Entertainment

Amakye Dede reveals what transpired between him and Sarkodie at an event

Amakye Dede Kaba Veteran Ghanaian musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Amakye Dede one of Ghana’s premier Highlife musicians popularly referred to as ‘Iron Boy’ has shared a conversation he had with Sarkodie.

According to the veteran singer, Sarkodie met him at an event and got closer to finding out what the current crop of musicians can do to sustain the Ghanaian music industry.

He said “Sarkodie is the only young musician who got close to me at an event to ask questions about the way forward for the Ghana music industry.

“I also had the time to explain things for him to understand, in fact, I was really eager to let him get deeper insight,” he added on Kessben TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“Because if we the veterans in the music scene who are still alive don’t nurture the next generation of musicians it will be difficult for them” he explained.

Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has been accused by Samini of being disrespectful and fake due to his failure to feature in Samini’s song.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue