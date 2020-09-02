Entertainment

Amakye Dede saw the vision - Kuami Eugene reveals after winning Artiste of the Year award

Amakye Dede endorsed Kuami Eugene as the next High Life King in 2019

Newly crowned Ghana Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has disclosed that Amakye Dede’s decision to name him as the next High Life King was due to vision the legend had in mind.

The High Life legend, Amakye Dede was heavily criticized by industry players for placing the mantle of High Life genre on the young musician who had just spent two years in the limelight.



But reacting to the endorsement by the High Life legend days after winning the prestigious award at the 21st VGMA’s, the self-acclaimed African Number 1 said, “Amakye Dede is a visionary.”



He added, “He saw this thing long ago, he said watch this guy very well and people had to fight the legend for this,” Kuami Eugene said on Citi FM.



“We shouldn’t make it look like I don’t understand what is going on over here. Since 2016, back to back to back at I have done some for you so remember,” Kuami Eugene said.

Despite being critiqued for winning the Artiste of the Year Award at the 2020 VGMA’s, the 23-year-old said, people, don’t appreciate him most because he’s spent a short while in the music industry.



“Maybe I didn’t come long to build the ten-year fan base that Sarkodie, Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale did and I have spent three years in the limelight and I’m still trying my best to do something small close to what they’ve done in ten years. So I’m praying in the position that people will be in the position to wish the young boy well.”



The Lynx Entertainment signee added that he was open to every opinion expressed about him.



He said, “We live in a vicinity with extreme validation and I have to understand that we are opinionated people. This is Ghana and everybody wants to share their mind so I don’t let it bother me at all when somebody wants to express themselves. All I say is that don’t emotionally attack someone or hurt someone if you want to express yourself but you have every right to. Your opinion is equally important to me.”

